Gov. Whitmer lowers flags Wednesday to honor fallen firefighter captain

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff, Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in honor of Captain Joe Gallo who died in the line of duty responding to a fire. The flag-lowering will coincide with the date of his funeral.

“I am saddened to offer my condolences for Captain Joe Gallo who was killed in the line of duty. The entire state of Michigan is grateful for his dedicated service and bravery,” said Gov. Whitmer. “As we honor his service to both his community and state, I offer my heartfelt sympathy for his family, friends, and all those who knew him.”

Captain Gallo served at the Blissfield Township Fire Department as captain and as a firefighter and EMT with the Madison Township Fire Department. Captain Gallo died last week in a single vehicle car crash while he was responding to a fire.

The State of Michigan recognizes the duty, honor, and selfless service of Captain Gallo by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.