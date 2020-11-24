Forestry grants awarded to 16 communities

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Urban forests in 16 Michigan communities are getting greener through a $98,690 grant award for city and community forestry projects.

Projects were selected through an annual competitive process from a pool of 43 applications.

Grant funds are made available through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Urban and Community Forestry Program and the USDA Forest Service.

“These funds help communities plan for, plant and maintain trees, and provide education about the benefits they provide in neighborhoods and community spaces,” said DNR Urban and Community Forestry program coordinator Kevin Sayers.

The Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy in Marquette County received $6,200 for Community Forestry Outreach at Conservation Reserve. See a full list of grant awards here.

This grant program helps Michigan on its way to increasing the number of healthy trees where people live and work, which provide an array of environmental and social benefits. Cleaner air and water, cooler cities, erosion control and even reduced stress levels are among the benefits trees give.

Communities will use grant awards, with a 1:1 local match, to inventory urban forests, plant trees, improve public awareness of threats such as invasive species and provide professional education opportunities.

Grant awards will be made available in November for projects to be completed by Sept. 1, 2021.

For more information, contact DNR Urban and Community Forestry program coordinator Kevin Sayers, 517-582-3209, or visit Michigan.gov/UCF.

