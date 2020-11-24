Finlandia looks to raise student scholarship money for Giving Tuesday

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Finlandia University will be raising money for student scholarships on Giving Tuesday which takes place on December 1, 2020. Finlandia donors can double their gifts this Giving Tuesday, as an anonymous donor has pledged to match the first $10,000 raised.

Last year, Finlandia’s Giving Tuesday campaign raised over $60,000 in 24 hours. All donations received last year went toward FinnU’s annual scholarship programs to help keep FinnU affordable for current and future students.

“Scholarships make a life-changing difference for our students,” said President Philip Johnson. “It is the difference maker for families seeking Finlandia’s brand of higher education whose financial resources keep it out of reach. “I was a first-generation college graduate. I could not have enrolled and graduated from my alma mater, a small, private college in the Midwest, without financial assistance that was made possible because of scholarship gifts provided from people I never knew and who never knew me.”

For the 2020-21 academic year, Finlandia distributed $3.2 million in student scholarships. Currently, 100 percent of full-time domestic students receive financial aid.

Thanks to initiatives like the Rise Together Free Full Tuition Scholarship, the $10,000 Finnish Strong Transfer Scholarship, and the $4000 UP Commitment Scholarship, Finlandia continues to earn awards for its affordability including being listed as No. 12 for Social Mobility by the US News & World Report, a 2020 Best Value College by University Research & Review, and one of the Most Affordable Schools in Michigan for a Bachelor’s Degree by Affordable Schools.

All monetary gifts made to the University are tax deductible. As an added bonus, thanks to the CARES Act, individual taxpayers can deduct up to $300 in charitable donations on their 2020 tax return, even if they take the standard deduction.

Giving Tuesday officially takes place on December 1 this year, but FinnU will accept donations at any point leading up to and on the day.

Donations for Giving Tuesday can be made at:

For more information visit finlandia.edu/givingtuesday.

Story originally posted at finlandia.edu/news.

