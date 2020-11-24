Father Marquette Catholic Academy continues in-person instruction

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Many schools have switched to virtual learning for the rest of the semester. However, Father Marquette Catholic Academy is one of the few U.P. schools still conducting in-person classes.

Principal Dr. Jessica Betz says despite high case numbers in Marquette County, no COVID-19 cases have been reported at the school.

“We’ve had some situations where students or individuals have had to quarantine, but COVID-19 has yet to enter our building and we’re very grateful for that,” said Betz.

Father Marquette offers a virtual learning program, but it is reserved for students in quarantine.

According to Betz, staff, students, and families have been extremely cautious throughout the semester. Because of their efforts, she says students have been able to stay in the classroom since September. She believes in-person instruction is best for everyone.

“We really focus on individualized learning,” explained Betz. “It’s much easier to do that when you’re face-to-face with those students to give them that individualized attention that they need and to ensure that they’re getting everything for this current grade level.”

Betz says due to the success of this semester, the school is hopeful when looking ahead to 2021.

“I think that as long as we continue to work as a team and we continue to be cautious and diligent and look out for one another, recognizing that COVID is a serious concern in our community, I think that we will have a positive outlook here at our school.”

Anticipating the possibility of families traveling for the holidays, Betz says staff will monitor students even more closely when they return from Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks.

