A Mild but Cloudy Wednesday is Expected
Plus the Bulk of the Thanksgiving Weekend Will Have Above Average Temperatures
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Wednesday: Cloudy, chance of some morning drizzle and fog
Highs: upper 30s to low 40s
Thanksgiving: Mostly cloudy, chance of some sunshine especially west and south by afternoon
Highs: around 40 into the 40s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, a little colder
Highs: mainly 30s
Saturday: Partly cloudy and mild
Highs: mainly 40s
A cold front is expected to sweep through Upper Michigan on Sunday into Sunday night. Colder air will follow with blustery northerly winds. It should get cold enough for a bout of lake effect snow off Lake Superior the first of next week.
