A Mild but Cloudy Wednesday is Expected

Plus the Bulk of the Thanksgiving Weekend Will Have Above Average Temperatures
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Wednesday: Cloudy, chance of some morning drizzle and fog

Highs: upper 30s to low 40s

Thanksgiving: Mostly cloudy, chance of some sunshine especially west and south by afternoon

Highs: around 40 into the 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, a little colder

Highs: mainly 30s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and mild

Highs: mainly 40s

A cold front is expected to sweep through Upper Michigan on Sunday into Sunday night.  Colder air will follow with blustery northerly winds.  It should get cold enough for a bout of lake effect snow off Lake Superior the first of next week.

