Towners Pastry and Chocolate Shoppe opening a new Marquette Store December 1st

The store will offer the usual variety of hand-made chocolates and confections, and will be open from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m..
A conversation with Towners Pastry and Chocolate Shoppe owner Katie Bonzer about the business' upcoming opening at a new location in Marquette, and what it's been like opening a business during the COVID-19 pandemic.(James Kuckkan)
By James Kuckkan
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Towners Pastry and Chocolate Shoppe, the Gwinn-based confectionery, is opening a new location in on Marquette’s Front Street December 1st.

The new store is significantly larger than the Gwinn operation, but still promises the same dedication to the craft of hand-made chocolates and pastries that’s made Towners so popular in the few years it’s been around the area. Once the venue opens officially, online orders can be placed for pick-up, and Towners plans to have a number of great holiday selections for customers to send to friends, family, or maybe just keep for themselves.

One of the challenges Towners faces, other than all the regular stressors of expanding their business, is surmounting the ever-present and on-going challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit record numbers this month and continues to climb.

“It’s stressful,” says Towners’ owner and chocolatier Katie Bonzer with a laugh. “But the best thing you can do with any business is jump, two feet in, and trust that if you have a good product, people are going to want to buy what you have to sell.”

Bonzer wishes to pass that advice on to those who might have small-business dreams of their own, and may now feel especially hesitant about their prospects because of the pandemic. It seems, according to Bonzer, the best anyone can do is work to be the best at what they have to offer, and try to make something different enough from the rest to fill a need and a niche that may not have been there before. It’s not the easiest solution, but bold business sometimes requires nothing more, and nothing less, than a leap of faith.

You can find a link to Towners website here.

