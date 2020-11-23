Advertisement

The votes are in: National Zoo’s giant panda cub named

The National Zoo’s giant panda cub was named Xiao Qi Ji following a public vote.(Source: Smithsonian’s National Zoo/WJLA via CNN)
(CNN) – The National Zoo’s giant panda cub finally has a name.

Following a public vote, the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute announced Monday that the 3-month-old cub will be named Xiao Qi Ji.

In English, it translates as “Little Miracle.” It was one of four Mandarin names that were up for a public vote last week on the zoo’s website.

Just under 135,000 votes came over five days.

The panda’s birth was livestreamed in August. Since then, upwards of 1.5 million people have tuned into the zoo’s giant panda cam to watch him grow.

