Advertisement

Tennessee business creates new safety device to stop school shootings

By WSMV Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new device could become the future of security to prevent school shootings.

Hugh Kirkpatrick with Elite Source Pro says the device “senses if there’s any gun or firearm in your possession.”

Kirkpatrick is helping ProActive Solutions get the word out about their new device, called “The Phantom.” It is designed to keep people from entering a school, bank or courthouse with any type of gun.

“This will lock them inside this device and they’re only clear to exit once we’ve secured the firearm,” he says.

The device is a bulletproof and shatter resistant fully-automated unit with video and audio surveillance and special locks and sensors.

It also houses a highly sensitive metal detection system that would be installed in a school’s lobby.

“A lot of shootings happen after school starts, so this device was set up for anybody that enters the school or facility after school is in session,” Kirkpatrick says.

He says the company is now in talks with city and state leaders in Tennessee as well as school superintendents and even entertainers who support the newest security concept.

Kirkpatrick says the device is in the six-figure range and prices vary with each custom build. Once it is ordered, there is a three month turnaround time.

Tennessee state senator Mark Pody has already seen the device. He says it is an innovative step to protect children.

Copyright 2020 WSMV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan adds 203 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, state surpasses 300k
A woman in a hospital bed.
Dr. Lorinser: ‘I am very worried about the medical care system being able to take care of people’
(MGN Image with WLUC Edits in Canva)
UPDATE: State says local authorities must enforce MDHHS’ order
Joe Ostman during an interview in 2018.
UP native Joe Ostman set to make NFL debut this Sunday
In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington.
Trump tries to leverage power of office to subvert Biden win

Latest News

FILE - In this July 16, 2019 file photo, General Motors Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra...
GM flips to California’s side in pollution fight with Trump
Protesters hold signs outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in...
Michigan certifies Biden win; a setback for Trump challenge
Tennessee business creates new safety device to stop school shootings
Michigan elections.
Officials react to election certification Monday by Michigan Board of State Canvassers