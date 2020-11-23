Advertisement

Snowy, blustery commute in the NW wind belts Monday with gradual clearing late

Snow, icy roads and gusty winds to potentially impact the morning drive in the U.P.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Coverage of rain and snow is U.P.-wide as the cold front progresses through the central counties. Lake effect snow regime setting up in the western U.P. as a cold NW wind flow pattern develops over Lake Superior. The weather system eventually exits the region Monday evening with gradual clearing and precipitation ending throughout much of the Upper Peninsula. The next system arrives Tuesday evening with enhanced moisture flow from the southern states. Snow accumulations over 2″ possible in some areas of the U.P. midweek. The system is expected to exit the area Thursday, anticipating a mix of sun and clouds on Thanksgiving Day.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow over the NW wind belts, blustery with NW winds gusting over 25 mph

Highs: 30

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Variable cloudiness with a chance of morning snow showers, mild

Highs: 40

Thanksgiving Day: Mix of clouds and sun, mild

Highs: 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

Highs: 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy

Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

Highs: 30

