Slow clearing Monday afternoon

Gusty north winds along the latest cold front will keep scattered lake effect snow showers and considerable cloudiness for our Monday forecast. Only minor new snow accumulations in the 1-2″ range are expected, followed by a gradual clearing trend Monday afternoon. Yet another weather disturbance will bring another round of slushy, wet snow by late-afternoon Tuesday with an additional 1-3″ into Wednesday.

Monday: Generally cloudy with scattered lake effect snow tapering off after lunch. Also windy with north gusts to 35 MPH.

Highs: Upper 20s north and west to low 30s far south.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, cold and dry in the morning with increasing clouds & slushy wet snow/mixed wintry precipitation by evening.

Highs: Mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday: Gradual clearing expected after mixed precipitation tapers off from west to east in the early morning.

Highs: Upper 30s.

Thanksgiving Day: Starting off mild & dry under partly cloudy sky conditions. Look for falling temperatures on a developing northwest wind.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy & chilly with isolated lake effect snow.

Highs: 30s.

