Sault Ste. Marie MSP delivers Thanksgiving meals to community members

In total, 15 families received turkeys and gift bags.
On Monday, Nov. 23, troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Sault Ste. Marie Post...
On Monday, Nov. 23, troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Sault Ste. Marie Post delivered turkeys and gift bags containing other traditional Thanksgiving meal items to local community members.(MSP Sault Ste. Marie Post)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, Nov. 23, troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Sault Ste. Marie Post delivered turkeys and gift bags containing other traditional Thanksgiving meal items to local community members.

The items were either given out as a surprise on traffic stops or hand delivered.

In total, 15 families received turkeys and gift bags.

The food items were donated by the Sault Ste Marie Save-A-Lot Food Store.

“The MSP is proud to be a part of this program that gives back to members of the communities we serve and value so highly,” the post said in a release. “The MSP would like to wish everyone a very Happy Thanksgiving and to enjoy this holiday as much as we enjoyed being a part of this program.”

