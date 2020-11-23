Advertisement

Salvation Army staff and volunteers setting up Christmas Toy Shop

(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Salvation Army in Marquette county will have their annual Christmas Toy Shop this year at the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township.

Last year the Salvation Army used the former Younkers store as the site, this year it’ll be the former MC Sports store. The shop is used as a site to collect, sort and then distribute the toy donations they receive through the year to families in need.

“Especially the day of the Toy Shop, to watch parents come through and be able to select toys for their kid, it’s a very humbling experience to be a volunteer and watch parents come through and be able to know that they’re going to have a good Christmas for their kid,” said Captain Doug Winters from the Marquette County Salvation Army.

Families looking to participate in the Toy Shop need to register before December 4 and fill out some paperwork. The actual distribution of the toys will be December 17-18.

