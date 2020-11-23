Ryan Report - November 22, 2020

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan video conferences with State Senator Ed McBroom (R-Waucedah Township), who represents Michigan’s 38th Senate District.

That district includes all of Upper Michigan except Chippewa, Luce and Mackinac counties.

Ryan and McBroom discuss legislation, coronavirus orders and regulations, and deer hunting in this week’s episode.

Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern. on TV6.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

