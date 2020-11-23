Advertisement

Ryan Report - November 22, 2020

This week, Don Ryan video conferences with State Senator Ed McBroom who represents Michigan’s 38th Senate District.
By Don Ryan
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - That district includes all of Upper Michigan except Chippewa, Luce and Mackinac counties.

Ryan and McBroom discuss legislation, coronavirus orders and regulations, and deer hunting in this week's episode.

That district includes all of Upper Michigan except Chippewa, Luce and Mackinac counties.

Ryan and McBroom discuss legislation, coronavirus orders and regulations, and deer hunting in this week’s episode.

Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern. on TV6.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

