Officials react to election certification Monday by Michigan Board of State Canvassers

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan election officials on Monday certified Democrat Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory in the state over President Donald Trump.

Michigan leaders, lawmakers and others have been responding to the election certification.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who oversees elections in the state, was happy the results were certified, and said 5.5 million Michiganders voted in the November election, which is a new record:

“Democracy has prevailed. Today’s vote of the State Board of Canvassers to certify Michigan’s November election confirms the truth: the election was fair and secure, and the results accurately reflect the will of the voters.

“A record breaking 5.5 million Michigan citizens cast ballots in this election, more than ever before in our state’s history. Their will is clear and unequivocal.

“Now we turn to the important work of implementing a statewide risk limiting audit and local procedural audits to affirm the integrity of the process and identify opportunities for improvement. And we will continue working with lawmakers at the state and federal level to strengthen our elections even further in the months ahead.

“Our democracy, like the election officials who administer it, is resilient. Today it and they survived an unprecedented attack on its integrity. There will no doubt be more similar attacks in the future, based in falsehoods and misinformation. But then, as now, we will be ready to respond as always with facts, data, and the truth.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer thanked Secretary Benson and all other election officials in her statement:

“I commend the three members of the State Board of Canvassers who voted to follow the law and certify the 2020 election results today. The people of Michigan have spoken. President-elect Biden won the State of Michigan by more than 154,000 votes, and he will be our next president on January 20th.

“I also want to thank Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and the local clerks across Michigan who made sure this year’s election was free, fair and secure, and the voters who turned out in record numbers to make their voices heard. Now, it’s time to put this election behind us and come together as a state to defeat our common enemy: COVID-19.”

Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel issued the following statement:

“I commend the members of the Board of State Canvassers for today’s vote to certify our election results. A record number of citizens turned out to vote in an election that was fair, secure and transparent. It is now the responsibility of every official and leader in this country to ensure that the will of the voters is heard. The Board’s actions today did exactly that in Michigan and I appreciate and respect their courage under these historic circumstances.”

U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) encouraged Michiganders to “come together” and “move forward”:

“Michiganders made their voices heard in a secure and fair election. The certification of Michigan’s results upholds the will of voters and the results verified by all 83 counties. The election is over and it’s time for everyone to move forward. We need to come together as a state and country to address the pressing challenges facing us, starting with this unprecedented pandemic.”

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) released the following statement:

“Michigan voters resoundingly chose Joe Biden to be the next President of the United States by more than 150,000 votes in a fair and transparent election. The majority of the State Board of Canvassers did their jobs today. It’s time to move forward to address the urgent problems facing our state and country.”

This story will be updated as more statements are released from state and national officials and legislators.

