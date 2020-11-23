Advertisement

No injuries reported following structure fire in Luce County

Viewer photo of structure fire in Luce County, MI
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported after a structure fire in Luce County early Monday morning.

Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie post were called out to a structure fire in Lakefield Township at approximately 12:00 a.m.

The garage and two attached homes were engulfed in flames. The residents were outside of the building and waiting nearby when troopers arrived. No one was injured in the fire.

According to the homeowner, the fire began in the garage from an unattended wood stove and spread to the attached buildings.

Newberry Fire Department and Columbus Township Fire Department arrived on the scene and put out the fire.

No further information is being released at this time. The fire remains under investigation.

