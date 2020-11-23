NMU Hockey cancels its first six games of season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A scheduling change for college hockey between NMU and Michigan Tech from TV6 General Manager Rick Rhoades: NMU is canceling its first 6 games because of an outbreak of COVID with the hockey team. As of now, this only effects the November series (with Tech).

The games involved are: two match-ups with Lake Superior State, one this Wednesday and Wednesday December second.

The home and home series with Michigan Tech this Friday and Saturday.

Also the two game series at home against Bemidji State December fourth and fifth.

The December 2 game is a WCHA contest and will be rescheduled in consultation with the WCHA and LSSU. The others are non-conference games.

More details when they become available.

