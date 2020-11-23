Mount Bohemia named a top downhill ski destination by USA Today 10Best

LAC LA BELLE, Mich. (WLUC) - Mount Bohemia has been recognized by USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards as one of the nation’s top downhill ski destinations.

A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.

This marks the third straight year Mount Bohemia has made the popular Today’s 10Best list.

“It’s such an honor to have been chosen as the fourth best ski resort in North America,” expressed Mount Bohemia’s President Lonie Glieberman. “We believe that what makes Mount Bohemia so special is our commitment to creating a vibe unlike anyplace else. It is important for us to stay true to our roots; the Bohemia lifestyle is all about fun, adventure, and wilderness. We strive to bring this to our customers everyday with ungroomed runs, fresh lake effect powder, and an après ski scene with a Nordic spa pool party twist.”

Mount Bohemia, best known as a destination for extreme skiers and 273 inches of average annual snowfall, is the only Midwestern resort to make the top ten. Cannon Mountain in New Hampshire was the only other resort east of the Mississippi River to make the list.

For the complete list of selected resorts, click here.

Opened in 2000, Mount Bohemia’s 620 acres features Michigan’s tallest vertical drop at 900 feet. It also has Michigan’s longest run, Ghost Trail, which is almost 2 miles long. For more information on Mount Bohemia visit www.mtbohemia.com.

Mount Bohemia ski map in Lac La Belle. (WLUC)

Mount Bohemia in Lac La Belle. (WLUC)

Mount Bohemia sign. (WLUC)

