MISSING: Illinois man missing in Menominee County

The man has been missing since Friday, Nov. 13, along the Big Cedar River in Cedarville Township.
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDARVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Illinois man is missing in Menominee County.

According to the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, Friday, Nov. 13 around 11:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to Cedar River State Park Campground for the report of a missing man near the banks of the Big Cedar River.

The man has been identified as 58-year-old Vladmir Invanovic, of Illinois. He is 5′11″ and weighs 195 pounds, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office says the search is continuing for Ivanovic. Deputies request that hunters, landowners and residents along the Big Cedar River to be observant if they see a body or clothing in the river or on the shore. The search area is along the river from County Road 366 down river to Green Bay in Lake Michigan.

“Your observations this week and throughout and beyond the approaching holiday weekend will be instrumental in helping us find this missing person,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Anyone who sees or has seen anything on land, river or in the bay that may help in finding Ivanovic is asked to call 911 immediately to report it.

