Michigan adds 11.5K COVID-19 cases for two-day totals Monday, UP increases by more than 260

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The state of Michigan reported 11,511 new COVID-19 cases Monday, while Upper Michigan added 264.

Along with those cases, statewide, there were 65 deaths. That brings total cases statewide to 314,216, and total deaths to 8,543. Current statewide recoveries are at 152,267. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website.

In Upper Michigan, the latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

Alger : 5 cases

Baraga : 16 cases

Chippewa : 12 cases

Delta : 27 cases

Dickinson : 44 cases, 2 deaths, 78 recoveries

Gogebic : 17 cases

Houghton : 16 cases

Iron : 12 cases, 1 death, 25 recoveries

Keweenaw : 3 cases

Luce : 2 cases

Mackinac : 3 cases

Marquette : 85 cases

Menominee : 10 cases, 1 death

Ontonagon : 10 cases. 1 death

Schoolcraft: 2 cases

As of Monday, Nov. 23, at 4:35 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 10,943 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 4,746 are considered recovered and 208 have resulted in death.

The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 16.3%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 96 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, Nov. 23. Of those, 27 are in the intensive care unit (ICU). This data is available through MDHHS. Details are below, listed alphabetically:

Aspirus Iron River : 2 patients with zero in ICU, 17% bed occupancy

Aspirus Ironwood : 7 patients with 2 in ICU, 44% bed occupancy

Aspirus Keweenaw, Laurium : 3 patients with 3 in ICU, 32% bed occupancy

Aspirus Ontonagon : Zero patients, 20% bed occupancy

Baraga County Memorial Hospital, L’Anse : 5 patients with zero in ICU, 53% bed occupancy

Dickinson County Healthcare System, Iron Mountain : 7 patients with 4 in ICU, 39% bed occupancy

Helen Joy Newberry Hospital : 2 patients with zero in ICU, 21% bed occupancy

Mackinac Straits Hospital, St. Ignac e: 1 patient with zero in ICU, 13% bed occupancy

Munising Memorial Hospital : Zero patients, 21% bed occupancy

OSF St. Francis Hospital, Escanaba : 13 patients with 4 in ICU, 59% bed occupancy

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital, Manistique : Zero patients, 17% bed occupancy

UP Health System - Bell, Ishpeming : 4 patients with zero in ICU, 52% bed occupancy

UP Health System - Marquette : 33 patients with 10 in ICU, 69% bed occupancy

UP Health System - Portage, Hancock : 3 patients with zero in ICU, 85% bed occupancy

War Memorial Hospital - Sault Ste. Marie: 16 patients with 4 in ICU, 92% bed occupancy

Out of the 194,685 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 5.80% percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Nov. 23.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

TV6 & FOX UP aggregates data from the MDHHS and local health departments.

