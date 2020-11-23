Marquette Mountain making preparations for coming ski season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As ski season approaches, Marquette Mountain is making preparations to open safely. The snow guns were running Monday afternoon but there’s no set open date as of yet.

Mountain officials are asking the community to purchase passes online to minimize the chance for spread as COVID-19 cases continue to increase. They’ll also be requiring masks when on the property, but the good news is many skiers already wear face coverings.

“Number one we’ve got to get everybody safe so they can get outside and enjoy the outdoors, that’s the ultimate goal for everybody, and we are doing a lot of things to make that happen, and when it comes to faceguards, a lot of people actually ski with them anyway so for a lot of people it shouldn’t be much of a change,” said Marquette Mountain Assistant GM, John Keating.

The opening date for the mountain is largely dependent on the weather. They need consistent forecasts of cold air to run the snow guns long enough to be effective.

