Advertisement

Marquette church supports Room at the Inn renovations

Messiah Lutheran Church will match donations towards a permanent location for the shelter.
(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Messiah Lutheran Church is starting a challenge pledge to match all donations to the renovations happening at Room at the Inn.

The renovations will create a permanent shelter in Marquette above the Warming Center. The church is matching all donations up to $20,000.

The senior pastor, Andrew Plocher, believes it is their duty as a church to lend a helping hand.

“It’s rooted in Matthew 25 that we care for those who are hungry and thirsty and naked and in need in any way, shape, or form,” states Plocher. “This is just an extension of that. We’re just glad that there’s such a great partnership with congregations and volunteers in this community”.

To participate in the challenge match, either mail a check to Room at the Inn with “Messiah match” in the memo line, or send an email to Room at the Inn after donating on their website.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan adds 203 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, state surpasses 300k
A woman in a hospital bed.
Dr. Lorinser: ‘I am very worried about the medical care system being able to take care of people’
(MGN Image with WLUC Edits in Canva)
UPDATE: State says local authorities must enforce MDHHS’ order
Joe Ostman during an interview in 2018.
UP native Joe Ostman set to make NFL debut this Sunday
In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington.
Trump tries to leverage power of office to subvert Biden win

Latest News

Some of the winter gear purchased thanks to a donation from the Kaufman Foundation
Kaufman Foundation donation helps Marquette schools with Coats for Kids program
The Board of State Canvassers approving the motion to certify Michigan's 2020 general election...
Board of State Canvassers certifies Michigan’s election results
One of the snow guns at Marquette Mountain
Marquette Mountain making preparations for coming ski season
Mount Bohemia in in Lac La Belle.
Mount Bohemia named a top downhill ski destination by USA Today 10Best