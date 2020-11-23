Marquette church supports Room at the Inn renovations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Messiah Lutheran Church is starting a challenge pledge to match all donations to the renovations happening at Room at the Inn.

The renovations will create a permanent shelter in Marquette above the Warming Center. The church is matching all donations up to $20,000.

The senior pastor, Andrew Plocher, believes it is their duty as a church to lend a helping hand.

“It’s rooted in Matthew 25 that we care for those who are hungry and thirsty and naked and in need in any way, shape, or form,” states Plocher. “This is just an extension of that. We’re just glad that there’s such a great partnership with congregations and volunteers in this community”.

To participate in the challenge match, either mail a check to Room at the Inn with “Messiah match” in the memo line, or send an email to Room at the Inn after donating on their website.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.