Little Shop of Hairdos opens under new COVID-19 safety rules

The salon’s four stylists offer various services for all ages from hairstyling to facial waxing.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Little Shop of Hairdos is one of the newest salons in town -- opening in style and under the recent COVID-19 safety order.

On staff is a team of four bringing their own specialties for everyone.

Haircuts, hairstyling and even facial waxing.

The rules: appointments only, sign in for contact tracing and keep masks on at all times.

The team said that they want to ensure their customers’ well-being -- and making sure that you look and feel awesome after their services.

“Safety precautions are very important to us to because we all have a family and you know we want to keep the community safe,” said co-owner Ebonie Burns.

Co-owner McKayla Gearhart echoed the same sentiment and explained that, safety boundaries set, they can proceed with creative flair in their services.

“Me and Abby (Johnson), we really enjoy fun (hair) colors. Ebonie is amazing at braids and working with curly hair. And then Athena (Tuch) is pretty awesome at men’s cuts,” Gearhart said.

Little Shop of Hairdos salon is offering an employee discount for essential workers.

Contact and applicable website information is provided below to make appointments with any of the salon’s four stylists.

*Ebonie Burns (Co-Owner): 906-235-7761

*McKayla Gearhart (Co-Owner): 906-360-6064

https://mckaylalittleshopmqt.square.site/

https://www.facebook.com/McKaylalittleshopmqt/

*Abby Johnson: 906-214-1460

https://little-shop-of-hairdos-with-abby.square.site/

https://www.facebook.com/LittleShopofHairdoswithAbby/

*Athena Tuch: 906-360-0273

https://athenas-cuts.square.site/

https://www.facebook.com/Athenascuts/

