Kaufman Foundation donation helps Marquette schools with Coats for Kids program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Kaufman Foundation has come through for the Marquette Area Public School (MAPS) district and its Coats for Kids program. Donating more than $5,000, Marquette school officials were able to purchase winter items for students in need, a need they say has increased this year. Although it’s called coats for kids, the program purchases hats, gloves, snow pants and any other winter gear needed.

“If they’re dressed properly, if they’re fed, then they’re going to be in a better position to learn when they come to school so it’s certainly part of the foundation, part of the mechanism of what we need to see students grow and be successful in school,” said MAPS Superintendent Bill Saunders.

Saunders wished to thank the Kaufman Foundation for the donation and its continued support of MAPS. The supplies will be distributed to the families in need discreetly through each school’s guidance counselors.

