Downtown Escanaba prepares for “Black Tuesday” event

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, 24 businesses in downtown Escanaba will be open from 10 a.m. until eight p.m. with black Friday sales.

“There’s something special about it, especially during the Christmas season. Call it hallmark-y if you want but small downtowns – people are always fun, they’re always pleasant and it’s just a great atmosphere and environment to be in,” said Jacob Cass, owner of UP North Roast.

Jacob Cass and his wife, Julie, are excited to be a part of the event this year.

“We’re doing buy one get one half off on our coffee products behind me here and then we’re going to do $5 on our coffee mugs as well,” said Cass.

After seven years of business, the couple wants to thank the community that gave them so much support along the way.

“We’ve got two 25-pound roasters now and the little five pound we started with. That one we’ll probably keep forever as a memento – just a humble beginning,” said Cass.

Each participating store will have its own $25 gift card raffle. Entering those raffles gives you an entry for the grand prize.

“There’s a $250 shopping spree for downtown Escanaba we’ll be drawing for and that is donated by Embers,” said Lisa LaLonde, president of Downtown Partners in Business and owner of Lisa Ann.

From four until eight in the evening, a DATA bus will be picking up and dropping people off at the various businesses – for free.

“It’s a good time for some of the ladies to grab a girlfriend, they come out, they get a couple drinks at the stores, they get some Christmas shopping done early,” said LaLonde.

Also happening Tuesday, the big Christmas tree downtown will be lit. You can attend the event virtually through Escanaba DDA’s Facebook page, here.

For a full list of participating stores and sales, click here.

