Deck the Village

LAURIM, Mich. (WLUC) - Love to decorate for the holidays? Feel like your neighbor’s light display has nothing on yours? Get out all your lights, bows, and holiday displays. Laurium residents and business owners are invited to show off their holiday spirit by participating in Laurium’s first annual Holiday Decorating Contest.

“With the holiday’s looking different for some this year, we wanted to do something that residents could do together as a family, jump in their vehicles and drive around and look at all the beautiful displays,” said Amy Schneiderhan, Laurium Village Trustee.

The contest is open to all businesses and homeowners in the village. To compete in the contest, an entry form must be completed, signed and submitted to the village no later than December 9. Registration forms are available at Laurium.net or Salon 1281. Completed forms can be mailed to P.O. Box 627, faxed to 906-337-4461 or dropped off at the village office located at 310 Hecla Street. A convenient, no contact drop box is located outside the village entrance.

Judging will take place on December 12 with winners chosen at the December 15 Laurium Village Council meeting. The top three winners are eligible to win a skating party at the George Gipp Arena.

“We encourage everyone to think out of the box and light up the town this holiday season,” Schneiderhan said.

For more information, residents are encouraged to contact Amy Schneiderhan by email at amyschneiderhan1281@gmail.com.

