Advertisement

American Diabetes Awareness Month: Learn, prevent and treat

The U.P. Diabetes Outreach Network says about one-third of adults live with pre-diabetes in the Upper Peninsula, which means they risk developing Type 2.
Testing blood sugar levels. FILE.
Testing blood sugar levels. FILE.(WLUC)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - American Diabetes Awareness Month is a national outreach in November to learn, find necessary resources and ensure those around us know the risk of an incurable disease.

And as U.P. Diabetes Outreach Network Director Ann Constance explains, that risk may be higher than we know in the Upper Peninsula.

“An estimated 100,000 Yoopers live with prediabetes, which means they’re on the road to developing type 2 diabetes. That’s 1/3 of our adult population (and) 50% of our seniors. And 80-90% percent don’t even know that they’re on the path to developing diabetes,” Constance said.

Crucial numbers but matched by high-level resources available to you--locally and from the state.

Constance encourages knowing your risk by taking online prediabetes tests, which only about a minute to complete.

“And we’ve got another 33,000 people who live with diabetes and they can go to diabetesinmichigan.org or dial 2-1-1,” she said.

Resources include healthy diet planning, telehealth appointments and ‘Better Choices, Better Health’ -- a free online self-management program for those with chronic conditions.

The time to take action for help and prevention is now.

For those at risk of type 2 diabetes, lifestyle changes can make a big difference.

“Being physically active. The research shows us about 150 minutes a week. Break it up into ten minutes segments if you want. If you’re 50 pounds overweight, you don’t necessarily have to lose 50 pounds -- maybe 10 pounds,” said Constance.

Below are some resources for those with diabetes or possibly prediabetes:

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan adds 203 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, state surpasses 300k
A woman in a hospital bed.
Dr. Lorinser: ‘I am very worried about the medical care system being able to take care of people’
(MGN Image with WLUC Edits in Canva)
UPDATE: State says local authorities must enforce MDHHS’ order
Joe Ostman during an interview in 2018.
UP native Joe Ostman set to make NFL debut this Sunday
In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington.
Trump tries to leverage power of office to subvert Biden win

Latest News

Thanksgiving fire graphic.
State Fire Marshal: Be careful, as Thanksgiving is top day for home cooking fires
Coronavirus restroom graphic.
EGLE awards nearly $10M in COVID-19 wastewater surveillance grants, equipment
TV6's The Ryan Report
Ryan Report - November 22, 2020
TV6's Don Ryan during the Nov. 22, 2020 episode of The Ryan Report.
The Ryan Report - November 22, 2020 - Part 4