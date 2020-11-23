American Diabetes Awareness Month: Learn, prevent and treat

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - American Diabetes Awareness Month is a national outreach in November to learn, find necessary resources and ensure those around us know the risk of an incurable disease.

And as U.P. Diabetes Outreach Network Director Ann Constance explains, that risk may be higher than we know in the Upper Peninsula.

“An estimated 100,000 Yoopers live with prediabetes, which means they’re on the road to developing type 2 diabetes. That’s 1/3 of our adult population (and) 50% of our seniors. And 80-90% percent don’t even know that they’re on the path to developing diabetes,” Constance said.

Crucial numbers but matched by high-level resources available to you--locally and from the state.

Constance encourages knowing your risk by taking online prediabetes tests, which only about a minute to complete.

“And we’ve got another 33,000 people who live with diabetes and they can go to diabetesinmichigan.org or dial 2-1-1,” she said.

Resources include healthy diet planning, telehealth appointments and ‘Better Choices, Better Health’ -- a free online self-management program for those with chronic conditions.

The time to take action for help and prevention is now.

For those at risk of type 2 diabetes, lifestyle changes can make a big difference.

“Being physically active. The research shows us about 150 minutes a week. Break it up into ten minutes segments if you want. If you’re 50 pounds overweight, you don’t necessarily have to lose 50 pounds -- maybe 10 pounds,” said Constance.

Below are some resources for those with diabetes or possibly prediabetes:

U.P. Diabetes Outreach Network (UPDON): http://upcap.org/program/u-p-diabetes-outreach-network-updon/

NMU Center for Rural Health w/ Prediabetes Risk Test: https://nmu.edu/ruralhealth/diabetes

Better Choices, Better Health Program: https://www.nkfm.org/communities-families/better-choices-better-health

Those living with diabetes can also seek help over the phone by dialing 2-1-1.

