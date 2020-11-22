Rookie sensation Joe Burrow likely done for the year

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) - Joe Burrow’s left knee injury cost the Cincinnati Bengals more than just one loss at Washington. It derails the team’s season devoted to giving the No. 1 pick as many snaps as possible in his rookie year. Burrow’s left leg bent the wrong way when he was hit high and low by two Washington linemen after throwing a pass.

The Heisman Trophy winner couldn’t put any weight on his left leg as he was helped onto a cart. Teammates and opponents rushed over to show support for Burrow before he was driven off the field. Burrow has thrown for 2,688 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.