Advertisement

Rookie sensation Joe Burrow likely done for the year

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) shakes hands with Washington Football Team...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) shakes hands with Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) as Burrows is carted away off the field during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Landover. Burrows left the game with a left knee injury. (AP Photo/Al Drago)(AP Photo/Al Drago | AP Photo/Al Drago)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) - Joe Burrow’s left knee injury cost the Cincinnati Bengals more than just one loss at Washington. It derails the team’s season devoted to giving the No. 1 pick as many snaps as possible in his rookie year. Burrow’s left leg bent the wrong way when he was hit high and low by two Washington linemen after throwing a pass.

The Heisman Trophy winner couldn’t put any weight on his left leg as he was helped onto a cart. Teammates and opponents rushed over to show support for Burrow before he was driven off the field. Burrow has thrown for 2,688 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motel clerk assaulted after asking man to wear a mask
A woman in a hospital bed.
Dr. Lorinser: ‘I am very worried about the medical care system being able to take care of people’
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan adds 203 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, state surpasses 300k
(MGN Image with WLUC Edits in Canva)
UPDATE: State says local authorities must enforce MDHHS’ order
Joe Ostman during an interview in 2018.
UP native Joe Ostman set to make NFL debut this Sunday

Latest News

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel, left, celebrates after scoring with Michael...
Lions held scoreless against the Panthers
Nick Baumgartner named to US Snowboard team for 2020-21 season
Sports on Demand Saturday 11-21
LSSU and Michigan Tech play to a tie in opening game of the season, Lakes win in meaningless shootout