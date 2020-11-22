Advertisement

Nick Baumgartner named to US Snowboard team for 2020-21 season

(WLUC)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Iron River native Nick Baumgartner has once again been named to the US Snowboard team. Baumgartner is an Olympian and snowboard cross world champion.

The team hopes to start its season at Copper Mountain in Colorado December 16 with the World Cup competition. The team will also compete at the US Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain February 3-6. This competition will serve as qualification for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Most of the season will be spent in Europe, competing in World Cups in different countries.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motel clerk assaulted after asking man to wear a mask
A woman in a hospital bed.
Dr. Lorinser: ‘I am very worried about the medical care system being able to take care of people’
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan adds 203 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, state surpasses 300k
(MGN Image with WLUC Edits in Canva)
UPDATE: State says local authorities must enforce MDHHS’ order
Joe Ostman during an interview in 2018.
UP native Joe Ostman set to make NFL debut this Sunday

Latest News

Sports on Demand Saturday 11-21
LSSU and Michigan Tech play to a tie in opening game of the season, Lakes win in meaningless shootout
Northwestern linebacker Blake Gallagher, top, sacks Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz during...
Badgers bested in battle for first in Big Ten West
Joe Ostman during an interview in 2018.
UP native Joe Ostman set to make NFL debut this Sunday