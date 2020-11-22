Nick Baumgartner named to US Snowboard team for 2020-21 season

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Iron River native Nick Baumgartner has once again been named to the US Snowboard team. Baumgartner is an Olympian and snowboard cross world champion.

The team hopes to start its season at Copper Mountain in Colorado December 16 with the World Cup competition. The team will also compete at the US Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain February 3-6. This competition will serve as qualification for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Most of the season will be spent in Europe, competing in World Cups in different countries.

