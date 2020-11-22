Munising hosts “Walk a Mile in their Shoes” walk to raise awareness for homelessness

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger-Marquette local planning body hosted a “Walk a Mile in Their Shoes” walk in Munising Sunday, Nov. 22 to raise awareness for homelessness across the country.

However, Ryan Redmond, Superior Housing Solutions executive director, says when it comes homelessness in the area, the weather make is much worst.

“Homelessness in the UP just the variation is our harsh winters”

Redmond says the UP is behind on providing services to the homeless community, and their goal this week was to fill those service gaps.

“We’re catching up with the rest of the county and providing a safety net for our homeless community.”

Along with the walk, the planning community hosted a book reading, a community discussion, and a supply drive.

“We’re collecting hats, gloves, jackets, some granola bars, Gatorades, rehydration drinks, for the community when we engage with them where they’re at.”

And with unemployment numbers rising in the state, Redmond says homelessness is growing.

“The numbers since COVID as far as homeless numbers in our community, have gone up steadily since COVID has hit.”

And if you missed this week’s events, he says it’s important to educate yourself of the struggles in our communities.

“Homelessness is an issue and it will not go away without us advocating and becoming active in our communities.”

Redmond says resources for the homeless community have decreased due to coronavirus and donations are being accepted at Superior Housing Solutions.

