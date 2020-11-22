Advertisement

Marquette Choral Society hosts virtual holiday sing-along Dec. 5

‘A Sing-Along Messiah’ event to ring in safe spirited interaction approaching the holidays.
Marquette Choral Society presents: A Sing-Along Messiah
(WLUC)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Choral Society has scheduled a Zoom event so interactive that perhaps, we just may forget the virtual part -- and only remember the holiday cheer that fills it.

The choral society and Public Radio 90 hosting ‘A Sing-Along Messiah* on Dec. 5 -- broadcasted both online and via radio.

And you are invited to join via Zoom.

Featuring Christmas musical classics including pieces recorded by the Marquette Choral Society themselves.

Musical Director Dr. Erin Colwitz encourages full participation and fun -- to wear your ugliest Christmas sweater and grab a beverage of your choice as you bring on the vocals.

“The goal of course is to get everybody involved. And the nice thing about Zoom is we can do this nationwide -- someone can come in from California if they have a friend in the choral society, someone from Wisconsin. So it might be a nice way for us to get together in spite of the circumstances,” Dr. Colwitz said.

The virtual sing-along event is scheduled for Saturday Dec. 5 from 3-4:30 p.m. EST.

The event is free of charge and requires only registration online -- donations graciously accepted by Marquette Choral Society.

To register, click here: Marquette Choral Society presents: A Sing-Along Messiah

For more information and updates: Marquette Choral Society Facebook Page

