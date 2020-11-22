LSSU and Michigan Tech play to a tie in opening game of the season, Lakes win in meaningless shootout

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - Neither the Huskies or the Lakers offense could get anything going in an Taffy Abel Arena Saturday evening, as both teams began their 2020-21 seasons.

Both squads had their fair share of attempts on the net, but nothing really materialized through three periods, and 5 minutes of OT. Since this was technically a non-conference game, the ensuing shootout didn’t count. But it was still played anyways, with LSSU grabbing the moral victory 2-1.

The series will conclude Sunday, Nov. 22 at 3:07 p.m.

