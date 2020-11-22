Advertisement

Lions held scoreless against the Panthers

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel, left, celebrates after scoring with Michael...
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel, left, celebrates after scoring with Michael Schofield and Taylor Moton during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)(AP Photo/Brian Blanco | AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - P.J. Walker threw for 258 yards and a touchdown in his first NFL start. The much maligned Panthers’ defense earned its first shutout since 2015 and Carolina defeated the Detroit Lions 20-0 on Sunday to snap a five-game losing streak.

Walker, a former XFL player, was made the starter less than two hours before kickoff when Teddy Bridgewater was officially ruled out with a knee injury. Walker did plenty well, connecting on a perfect 52-yard strike to D.J. Moore along with a well-placed 17-yard touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel.

It was the first time the Lions were shut out since 2009.

