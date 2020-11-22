Lakers pull away from Huskies late for first win of the season

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior State Lakers closed out their first series of the season with win against the Michigan Tech Huskies. It was a 1-1 game going into the third period. Goals from Hampus Eriksson, Jack Jeffers, Ashton Calder, and Pete Veillette powered the Lakers to a 4-1 win Sunday.

Senior goalie Mareks Mitens posted his sixth career shutout for the Lakers. With the win and tie the Lakers improve to 1-0-1 on the young season, as the Huskies fall to 0-1-1. Both teams will be in action next at Northern Michigan University.

The Lakers play the Wildcats at the Berry Events Center Wednesday. Puck drop is 7:07 p.m. in Marquette.

The Huskies will be in Marquette later in the week, on Friday, and home for the Wildcats on Saturday.

