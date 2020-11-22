Advertisement

Lakers pull away from Huskies late for first win of the season

LSSU beats MTU
LSSU beats MTU(LSSU)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior State Lakers closed out their first series of the season with win against the Michigan Tech Huskies. It was a 1-1 game going into the third period. Goals from Hampus Eriksson, Jack Jeffers, Ashton Calder, and Pete Veillette powered the Lakers to a 4-1 win Sunday.

Senior goalie Mareks Mitens posted his sixth career shutout for the Lakers. With the win and tie the Lakers improve to 1-0-1 on the young season, as the Huskies fall to 0-1-1. Both teams will be in action next at Northern Michigan University.

The Lakers play the Wildcats at the Berry Events Center Wednesday. Puck drop is 7:07 p.m. in Marquette.

The Huskies will be in Marquette later in the week, on Friday, and home for the Wildcats on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motel clerk assaulted after asking man to wear a mask
A woman in a hospital bed.
Dr. Lorinser: ‘I am very worried about the medical care system being able to take care of people’
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan adds 203 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, state surpasses 300k
(MGN Image with WLUC Edits in Canva)
UPDATE: State says local authorities must enforce MDHHS’ order
Joe Ostman during an interview in 2018.
UP native Joe Ostman set to make NFL debut this Sunday

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) shakes hands with Washington Football Team...
Rookie sensation Joe Burrow likely done for the year
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel, left, celebrates after scoring with Michael...
Lions held scoreless against the Panthers
Nick Baumgartner named to US Snowboard team for 2020-21 season
Sports on Demand Saturday 11-21