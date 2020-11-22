Chance for rain and snow west by Sunday AM as next system enters the U.P.

Progressing high pressure with its dry air enforcement allows for chilly overnight temperatures in the Upper Peninsula -- Sunday lows expected in the teens for western interior locations. But the high exits the U.P. Sunday morning in the wake of an incoming frontal system from the Northern Plains. The front enters the Western U.P. during the sunrise hours, producing rain and snow in the western counties. The rain and snow coverage extend out to the central communities as the front continues its push through the Upper Peninsula. Eastern U.P. counties to expect rain and snow by the early evening hours.

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow; breezy SW winds in the morning to a NW shift into the afternoon and evening hours at gusts over 20 mph

Highs: 40

Monday: Variable cloudiness with a chance of morning snow showers; breezy NW winds gusting over 20 mph

Highs: 30

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

Highs: 40

Thanksgiving Day: Partly cloudy and mild

Highs: 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

Highs: 30s

Saturday: Variable cloudiness

Highs: 30s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.