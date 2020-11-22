Advertisement

Chance for rain and snow west by Sunday AM as next system enters the U.P.

West-to-east frontal system to produce rain and snow covering U.P.-wide by Sunday evening.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Progressing high pressure with its dry air enforcement allows for chilly overnight temperatures in the Upper Peninsula -- Sunday lows expected in the teens for western interior locations. But the high exits the U.P. Sunday morning in the wake of an incoming frontal system from the Northern Plains. The front enters the Western U.P. during the sunrise hours, producing rain and snow in the western counties. The rain and snow coverage extend out to the central communities as the front continues its push through the Upper Peninsula. Eastern U.P. counties to expect rain and snow by the early evening hours.

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow; breezy SW winds in the morning to a NW shift into the afternoon and evening hours at gusts over 20 mph

Highs: 40

Monday: Variable cloudiness with a chance of morning snow showers; breezy NW winds gusting over 20 mph

Highs: 30

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

Highs: 40

Thanksgiving Day: Partly cloudy and mild

Highs: 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

Highs: 30s

Saturday: Variable cloudiness

Highs: 30s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motel clerk assaulted after asking man to wear a mask
A woman in a hospital bed.
Dr. Lorinser: ‘I am very worried about the medical care system being able to take care of people’
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan adds 203 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, state surpasses 300k
Joe Ostman during an interview in 2018.
UP native Joe Ostman set to make NFL debut this Sunday
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
9,779 cases: Michigan reports record daily coronavirus case increase Friday

Latest News

Karl Bohnak weather: 11/20/2020
Seasonable Temperatures are Expected with Some Sunshine Developing Saturday
light precip
Looking at small snow chances
Weather On Demand: 11/19/2020
A Trend Toward More Seasonable November Weather Begins on Friday
warmth today
Reaching unseasonable warmth briefly