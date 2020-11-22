Advertisement

Barrel and Beam Brewery extend online store

(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Barrel and Beam Brewery is leaning on their online canteen store, now more than ever.

Guests can order their favorite beer, cider, Michigan wine or snacks to-go through the website.

If you want to pull up to the brewery and have someone bring your order out to your car, curbside pick-up is available too. Just remember to show your I.D. if you are purchasing alcohol.

Co-founder Marina Dupler said she’s excited about their online canteen store because it celebrates local brands.

“In this crazy time where so much feels out of our control, it feels really good to be able to support people who are making and producing things right here in our state and our community.”

The hours of operation have reduced at Barrel and Beam to:

Wednesday through Friday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday Noon to 8 p.m.

Sunday Noon to 6 p.m.

Visit the canteen store here.

