‘Yooper Strong’ and ‘Michigan Strong’ shirts to benefit veterans

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. veterans are getting a boost from a new effort in Marquette. Anna Dravland, the founder of Spread Goodness Day, has worked with Loyaltees for new shirts that say “Yooper Strong” or “Michigan Strong.” The shirts are being sold across the state on the Loyaltees website and serve as a fundraiser for a local non-profit that serves veterans called “Courage Incorporated.”

“For me, I naturally thought of Courage Incorporated, they take disabled adults and veterans on outdoor adventures to help empower them and enable them to do more and be capable of more than they thought maybe they were,” Dravland said.

Dravland is also serving as an ambassador for ‘Giving Tuesday Military - UP’ It’s and effort to encourage acts of kindness in the form of letters, cards and care packages can being sent to the men and women of U.S. military. You can find a link to the Loyaltees website here.

