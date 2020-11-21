UPDATE: Upper Michigan adds 203 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, state surpasses 300k

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Upper Michigan added 203 coronavirus cases and 3 new deaths Saturday.

The latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

Alger: 2 cases

Baraga: (-1 case), 1 death

Chippewa: 3 cases

Delta: 19 cases

Dickinson: 50 cases, 1 death

Gogebic: 13 cases

Houghton: 4 cases

Iron: 12 cases

Keweenaw: 2 cases

Luce: 0 cases

Mackinac: 3 cases

Marquette: 61 cases

Menominee: 31 cases

Ontonagon: 3 cases, 1 death

Schoolcraft: 0 cases

As of Saturday, Nov. 21, at 3:05 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 10,679 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 4,602 are considered recovered and 203 have resulted in death.

The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 12.3%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 89 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, Nov. 19. Of those, 21 are in the intensive care unit (ICU). Data not updated on Nov. 20 or Nov. 21. This data is available through MDHHS. Details are below, listed alphabetically:

Aspirus Iron River: 2 patients with zero in ICU, 30% bed occupancy

Aspirus Ironwood: 3 patients with 3 in ICU, 50% bed occupancy

Aspirus Keweenaw, Laurium: 2 patients with 2 in ICU, 19% bed occupancy

Aspirus Ontonagon: Zero patients, 20% bed occupancy

Baraga County Memorial Hospital, L’Anse: 2 patients with zero in ICU, 40% bed occupancy

Dickinson County Healthcare System, Iron Mountain: 6 patients with zero in ICU, 39% bed occupancy

Helen Joy Newberry Hospital: 3 patients with zero in ICU, 21% bed occupancy

Mackinac Straits Hospital, St. Ignace: 1 patient with zero in ICU, 20% bed occupancy

Munising Memorial Hospital: Zero patients, 29% bed occupancy

OSF St. Francis Hospital, Escanaba: 7 patients with 3 in ICU, 53% bed occupancy

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital, Manistique: 1 patient with zero in ICU, 42% bed occupancy

UP Health System - Bell, Ishpeming: 8 patients with zero in ICU, 68% bed occupancy

UP Health System - Marquette: 38 patients with 10 in ICU, 69% bed occupancy

UP Health System - Portage, Hancock: 2 patients with zero in ICU, 80% bed occupancy

War Memorial Hospital - Sault Ste. Marie: 14 patients with 3 in ICU, 77% bed occupancy

Out of the 192,282 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 5.72% percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Nov. 21.

Michigan reported 8,478 new cases Nov. 21. So, the state’s total cases are up to 302,705. Statewide, 101 new deaths were reported, with 59 from vital records review. In total, 8,478 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries are at 152,267. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website.

