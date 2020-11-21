UP native Joe Ostman set to make NFL debut this Sunday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - St. Ignace native Joe Ostman will be a part of an active NFL roster for the very first time Sunday as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. The defensive end has been a member of the Eagles practice squad since 2018, playing college football at Central Michigan University before that.

The banged up Eagles defense is without a number of key players on their defensive line, making the possibility of Ostman getting called up at some point this year almost a sure thing.

NFL games are never easy, but it’ll be an even more challenging debut as the NFC East leading Eagles hit the road to play the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are one of the best teams in the league when it comes to running the football, and even with some struggles passing, the team is 6-3 on the season. The Eagles defense is top 3 in the league in sacks despite their injuries. If Ostman hopes to make an immediate impact, it will be as a pass rusher. Ostman led the nation in sacks his senior year at CMU.

Kickoff Sunday in Cleveland is set for 1 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.