Advertisement

Twitter plans to give @POTUS account to Biden on Inauguration Day

Twitter has announced plans to hand over control of its official presidential account to the...
Twitter has announced plans to hand over control of its official presidential account to the Biden administration on Inauguration Day.(Twitter via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Twitter has announced plans to hand over control of its official presidential account to the Biden administration on Inauguration Day.

The account is separate from the @RealDonaldTrump account, which the president frequently uses to tweet.

About a dozen White House Twitter accounts will be affected, including accounts for the nation’s first lady and press secretary.

A Twitter spokesperson said the platform is preparing to support the transition of the official White House accounts the same way it did for the presidential transition in 2017.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN Image with WLUC Edits in Canva)
UPDATE: State says local authorities must enforce MDHHS’ order
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
9,779 cases: Michigan reports record daily coronavirus case increase Friday
Motel clerk assaulted after asking man to wear a mask
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Whitmer urges legislation to take action.
Governor Whitmer is urging Michiganders and Legislation to take action against COVID-19

Latest News

A woman in a hospital bed.
Dr. Lorinser: ‘I am very worried about the medical care system being able to take care of people’
Dr. Robert Lorinser Interview
EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Dr. Robert Lorinser, Nov. 20, 2020
Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week
Homelessness Awareness Week continues with a mile long walk
AAA estimates up to 50 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving. That's only a ten...
Thanksgiving travelers still determined to fly despite CDC recommendations