Advertisement

Thanksgiving travelers still determined to fly despite CDC recommendations

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (CNN) - The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says people should not travel for Thanksgiving, but it hasn’t stopped some passengers who say they feel safe enough to fly.

AAA estimates up to 50 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving. That’s only a ten percent drop compared to last year.

“I feel like I have taken enough measures to protect myself and my family,” said Caroline Osler, who is traveling to Kentucky.

Airlines are still planning on adding flights and insist flying right now is safe.

However, they say it’s a very personal decision, one that travelers here say they do not take lightly.

“I understand the risk that I’m taking but I want to see my family,” Yasmine Dehghani said.

Airline industry groups say they’re not encouraging people to fly but also not discouraging them either. United Airlines says it’s already seen bookings drop as the coronavirus continues to surge.

The head of the TSA says air travel rates will come close to a pandemic record, when more than a million people passed through security at America’s airports.

He says the busiest days will be the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN Image with WLUC Edits in Canva)
UPDATE: State says local authorities must enforce MDHHS’ order
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
9,779 cases: Michigan reports record daily coronavirus case increase Friday
Motel clerk assaulted after asking man to wear a mask
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Whitmer urges legislation to take action.
Governor Whitmer is urging Michiganders and Legislation to take action against COVID-19

Latest News

A woman in a hospital bed.
Dr. Lorinser: ‘I am very worried about the medical care system being able to take care of people’
Dr. Robert Lorinser Interview
EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Dr. Robert Lorinser, Nov. 20, 2020
Twitter has announced plans to hand over control of its official presidential account to the...
Twitter plans to give @POTUS account to Biden on Inauguration Day
Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week
Homelessness Awareness Week continues with a mile long walk