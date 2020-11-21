Seasonable Temperatures are Expected with Some Sunshine Developing Saturday
Clouds Increase Again Ahead of an Approaching Cold Front Sunday
Saturday: Cloudy, some morning flurries east off Lake Superior; a clearing trend will begin in the southwest and spread northeastward as the day wears on
Highs: mainly 30s
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, a little warmer, chance of some light snow west later in the day
Highs: mid to upper 30s west, low 40s south and east
Monday: Some morning snow showers east, cloudy to partly cloudy
Highs: from around 30 parts of the north, into the 30s
Tuesday: Clouding up, chance of snow developing, snow may accumulate a few inches and could be mixed with rain, especially over the south near Lake Michigan
Highs: 30s
Temperatures should gradually warm up with cloudy skies on Wednesday. At this point, Thanksgiving looks dry and mild with highs pushing or even exceeding the 40-degree mark.
