Seasonable Temperatures are Expected with Some Sunshine Developing Saturday

Saturday: Cloudy, some morning flurries east off Lake Superior; a clearing trend will begin in the southwest and spread northeastward as the day wears on

Highs: mainly 30s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, a little warmer, chance of some light snow west later in the day

Highs: mid to upper 30s west, low 40s south and east

Monday: Some morning snow showers east, cloudy to partly cloudy

Highs: from around 30 parts of the north, into the 30s

Tuesday: Clouding up, chance of snow developing, snow may accumulate a few inches and could be mixed with rain, especially over the south near Lake Michigan

Highs: 30s

Temperatures should gradually warm up with cloudy skies on Wednesday. At this point, Thanksgiving looks dry and mild with highs pushing or even exceeding the 40-degree mark.

