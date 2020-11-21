OSF St. Francis Hospital urges the community to mask up

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - OSF St. Francis Hospital joined 100 of the nation’s top health care systems to express the importance of wearing a mask. The OSF Hospital in Escanaba is now asking the U.P. to do our part to stop the spread.

“Help us do whatever you can to stop the spread of the pandemic here,” said Dr. William Hook, Director of Medical Services at OSF St. Francis Hospital.

State data shows, as of Thursday, OSF St. Francis Hospital has seven COVID-19 cases and three in the ICU. That leaves the hospital at a 53 percent total bed occupancy. OSF Hospital says that number is constantly changing, and this has been going on for quite some time.

“We’re pretty much at capacity. We’ve been at capacity for about nine weeks now,” said Dr. Hook.

OSF says anything you can do to slow the spread helps.

“Sometimes on 16-hour shifts, often mandated to stay over, being requested to come in on an off day. This is just nonstop here,” said Hook.

If you’ve come in contact with someone whose tested positive for COVID-19 and your own test came back negative, that doesn’t mean everything goes back to normal. You still have to remain quarantined for the full 14 days.

“If you have a household contact with whom you are constantly in contact with, your 14 days don’t start until that isolation for the other person ends,” said Dr. Hook.

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, OSF encourages you to take the highest precautions and to wear your mask if you’re gathering with people outside of your household.

“The importance of being together as humans for our own mental wellbeing for the other relationships that are so valuable but still doing whatever it takes to mitigate that risk,” said Dr. Hook.

OSF Hospital urges people to keep wearing face masks and believes that together, we can slow the spread.

