New coffee shop in Negaunee donates a portion of their proceeds to Vista Theater

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Campfire Coffee hasn’t even officially opened their doors yet, but they’re already giving back to their community.

The shop, that will be located just a few doors down from the Vista Theater, is donating a portion of their proceeds to the theater until November 30.

Co-owner Keith Dickson said they are doing so because they need the help of the community and there would be no Negaunee without the Vista Theater.

“You know the need a push and they need a community involvement and that’s really what we’re trying to do,” Dickson said. “Help them, not because they’re our neighbors and not because they’re down the street, but just because we really strongly believe in what the Vista is all about.”

Anyone that purchases coffee on their website that is labeled “Support the Vista” will be contributing.

There is a free local delivery option for the Negaunee, Ishpeming Marquette areas. Also, free shipping on orders over $40 will be offered until November 30.

Local brands throughout Marquette County will have products displayed at Campfire Coffee. They plan on officially opening in early 2021.

You can follow Campfire Coffee on their Facebook or Instagram for updates.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.