Mukka joins Finlandia Softball

Courtesy: Finlandia University
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Elizabeth Mukka (Fairland, Ind.) has committed to play for the Finlandia University softball team.

Mukka is entering her senior year at Triton Central High School.  As a sophomore, in 21 games she drove in 30 runs and hit .467,  Mukka also won eight games with 45 strikeouts and a 3.40 E.R.A. (Junior season was cancelled due to Covid-19).

Mukka had the lowest E.R.A. for the Tigers as freshman and was Max Preps Player of the Game April 24, 2019 in which she hit two home runs.  She was named to the All-USA IndyStar Super Team Honorable Mention as a sophomore.

Matt Farrell, Finlandia softball head coach

“I’m extremely excited to welcome Liz to the Finlandia softball program. “She is an outstanding 2-way player that will be a force to be reckoned with in the middle of our lineup the next four years. Liz’s home-run power and ability to consistently drive in runs will help us transition into the extremely competitive Coast-2-Coast Athletic Conference. She is also a stalwart on the mound that will be a valuable member of our pitching rotation. Liz’s family ties to the Upper Peninsula and strong academic background makes her an ideal fit for our campus community.”

