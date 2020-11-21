Motel clerk assaulted after asking man to wear a mask

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iowa man is in custody after police say he assaulted a motel clerk in Iron Mountain. It happened at the Comfort Inn Motel Friday afternoon.

Iron Mountain Police say the suspect sprayed the clerk with Mace after she asked him to wear a mask. Police responded and found the man sitting in his car with what appeared to be a handgun.

Police say he drove off and led officers on a slow speed chase. Michigan State Police deployed spike strips to stop the car near the area of Riverside Auto.

A 41-year-old Iowa man was taken into custody. He’s being held in the Dickinson County Jail pending formal charges by Dickinson County Prosecutor Lisa Richards.

Police say the handgun was later determined to be a BB gun that was thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.