Advertisement

Motel clerk assaulted after asking man to wear a mask

Iron Mountain Police say the Iowa man sprayed the clerk with Mace.
(MGN Image)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iowa man is in custody after police say he assaulted a motel clerk in Iron Mountain. It happened at the Comfort Inn Motel Friday afternoon.

Iron Mountain Police say the suspect sprayed the clerk with Mace after she asked him to wear a mask. Police responded and found the man sitting in his car with what appeared to be a handgun.

Police say he drove off and led officers on a slow speed chase. Michigan State Police deployed spike strips to stop the car near the area of Riverside Auto.

A 41-year-old Iowa man was taken into custody. He’s being held in the Dickinson County Jail pending formal charges by Dickinson County Prosecutor Lisa Richards.

Police say the handgun was later determined to be a BB gun that was thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
A bipartisan panel in Wayne County, Michigan, unanimously certified its election results just...
Trump summons Michigan GOP leaders for extraordinary meeting
(MGN Image with WLUC Edits in Canva)
UPDATE: State says local authorities must enforce MDHHS’ order
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaking during a press conference on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
Whitmer, others speak on COVID-19 response Thursday afternoon
Mugshots for Joshua Drinnon, left, and William Pinion.
Two Indiana men arrested for breaking and entering into Bessemer bar’s coin-operated machine

Latest News

Black Friday
Local businesses add alternative options for Black Friday shopping
Immanuel Lutheran Church in Escanaba.
Immanuel Lutheran Church giving away Thanksgiving turkeys
Loyaltees in Marquette is selling these shirts to help benefit veterans
‘Yooper Strong’ and ‘Michigan Strong’ shirts to benefit veterans
OSF St. Francis Hospital in Escanaba.
OSF St. Francis Hospital urges the community to mask up