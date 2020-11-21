Local businesses add alternative options for Black Friday shopping

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Local store owners are prioritizing safety this year for the Black Friday holiday.

Michigan Made owner, Holly Jo Smith, is offering appointments for guests that feel uncomfortable shopping around others.

“If someone feels unsafe, call and we will let them come shop before or after hours,” Smith said. “Whatever we have to do to keep the doors open and get the nice Michigan products into people’s hands.”

Some businesses are eliminating the early bird door buster sales. Down Wind Sports co-owner Todd King said he wants to eliminate lines outside of the door and large crowds.

Therefore, the deals will be spread out throughout the week.

“Starting on this next Monday, we’re going to have a different sale every day,” Smith said. “People can order online, they can call us, we’ll deliver.”

Curbside pick-up is an option as well.

If you decide to shop in person, store owners are taking CDC guidelines seriously to ensure the safety of their customers.

“One,” King said. “We’re requiring masks. Two. We do have hand sanitizers at every entrance. Three we’re limiting how many people are in the store at the same time.”

Although it’s the shop owners that are making the adjustments for the safety of everyone, it’s the customers that King said deserves the recognition for supporting local businesses.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.