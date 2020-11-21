Advertisement

Local businesses add alternative options for Black Friday shopping

Black Friday
Black Friday(AP Images)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Local store owners are prioritizing safety this year for the Black Friday holiday.

Michigan Made owner, Holly Jo Smith, is offering appointments for guests that feel uncomfortable shopping around others.

“If someone feels unsafe, call and we will let them come shop before or after hours,” Smith said. “Whatever we have to do to keep the doors open and get the nice Michigan products into people’s hands.”

Some businesses are eliminating the early bird door buster sales. Down Wind Sports co-owner Todd King said he wants to eliminate lines outside of the door and large crowds.

Therefore, the deals will be spread out throughout the week.

“Starting on this next Monday, we’re going to have a different sale every day,” Smith said. “People can order online, they can call us, we’ll deliver.”

Curbside pick-up is an option as well.

If you decide to shop in person, store owners are taking CDC guidelines seriously to ensure the safety of their customers.

“One,” King said. “We’re requiring masks. Two. We do have hand sanitizers at every entrance. Three we’re limiting how many people are in the store at the same time.”

Although it’s the shop owners that are making the adjustments for the safety of everyone, it’s the customers that King said deserves the recognition for supporting local businesses.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
A bipartisan panel in Wayne County, Michigan, unanimously certified its election results just...
Trump summons Michigan GOP leaders for extraordinary meeting
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaking during a press conference on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
Whitmer, others speak on COVID-19 response Thursday afternoon
Mugshots for Joshua Drinnon, left, and William Pinion.
Two Indiana men arrested for breaking and entering into Bessemer bar’s coin-operated machine
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan adds 276 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, state adds nearly 7.6K

Latest News

Immanuel Lutheran Church in Escanaba.
Immanuel Lutheran Church giving away Thanksgiving turkeys
Loyaltees in Marquette is selling these shirts to help benefit veterans
‘Yooper Strong’ and ‘Michigan Strong’ shirts to benefit veterans
OSF St. Francis Hospital in Escanaba.
OSF St. Francis Hospital urges the community to mask up
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
9,779 cases: Michigan reports record daily coronavirus case increase Friday