Immanuel Lutheran Church giving away Thanksgiving turkeys

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Immanuel Lutheran Church in Escanaba is giving away turkeys for people who would normally attend the Community Thanksgiving Dinner, which was canceled this year because of the pandemic.

People can drive through Immanuel Lutheran’s parking lot Saturday from nine in the morning until the church runs out of supplies.

“There’s a lot of people out there that are really hurting, and we really feel that this is our chance to give back to the community,” said David Mason, president of the congregation at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

“We just wanted to help. We thought that giving away some turkeys would help families have that Thanksgiving meal that they’ve always received,” said Dennis Mayette, pastor of Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Immanuel Lutheran is also collecting canned goods through Sunday, November 22 for the Salvation Army and Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes through Monday, November 23.

