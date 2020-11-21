Advertisement

Immanuel Lutheran Church giving away Thanksgiving turkeys

Saturday, November 21 from nine a.m. until they run out
Immanuel Lutheran Church in Escanaba.
Immanuel Lutheran Church in Escanaba.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Immanuel Lutheran Church in Escanaba is giving away turkeys for people who would normally attend the Community Thanksgiving Dinner, which was canceled this year because of the pandemic.

People can drive through Immanuel Lutheran’s parking lot Saturday from nine in the morning until the church runs out of supplies.

“There’s a lot of people out there that are really hurting, and we really feel that this is our chance to give back to the community,” said David Mason, president of the congregation at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

“We just wanted to help. We thought that giving away some turkeys would help families have that Thanksgiving meal that they’ve always received,” said Dennis Mayette, pastor of Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Immanuel Lutheran is also collecting canned goods through Sunday, November 22 for the Salvation Army and Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes through Monday, November 23.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
A bipartisan panel in Wayne County, Michigan, unanimously certified its election results just...
Trump summons Michigan GOP leaders for extraordinary meeting
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaking during a press conference on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
Whitmer, others speak on COVID-19 response Thursday afternoon
Mugshots for Joshua Drinnon, left, and William Pinion.
Two Indiana men arrested for breaking and entering into Bessemer bar’s coin-operated machine
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan adds 276 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, state adds nearly 7.6K

Latest News

Black Friday
Local businesses add alternative options for Black Friday shopping
Loyaltees in Marquette is selling these shirts to help benefit veterans
‘Yooper Strong’ and ‘Michigan Strong’ shirts to benefit veterans
OSF St. Francis Hospital in Escanaba.
OSF St. Francis Hospital urges the community to mask up
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
9,779 cases: Michigan reports record daily coronavirus case increase Friday