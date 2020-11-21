Homelessness Awareness Week continues with a mile long walk

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Kim Frost and at least 20 others showed up Saturday Morning at the parking lot of the YMCA of Marquette County, all for one reason: to spread awareness of homelessness not just in the area, but also nationwide.

She says despite the challenging past several months due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, it was important to get the word out.

“Even in this time of COVID when there are so many other worries,” Frost said, “life got harder for people who are homeless. So, more than ever, we felt it was important to continue on and raise awareness on the issue.”

Frost and the others took part in “Walk a Mile in My Shoes”, a mile long walk that proceeds from the YMCA to Harlow Park. Attendees held signs and marched together to spread the message.

One of the attendees was the Executive Director of Superior Housing Solutions, Ryan Redmond. He was satisfied with the event’s turnout and proud of the community for stepping up toward this cause.

“It means a lot to me, personally,” Redmond said, “and to my organization to bring awareness to the community about the struggles that take place in our community.”

Frost was also grateful for all of those who took part in the walk. However, she says it will take a lot more in the months and years to come to make sure the issue is resolved.

“It needs to be a community effort to address homelessness,” she stated. “We’re hoping that more and more people get involved, not just in being aware but also taking action by donating time and donating money to help with homelessness issues.”

Reynolds agrees with that stance.

“This issue of homelessness will not go away on its own,” he mentioned. “It will take advocacy and collaboration through community partnerships to truly reduce and end homelessness in our community.”

Homelessness Awareness Week concludes Sunday Afternoon with another walk at 1:00, with the attendees leaving from Binsfeld Park in Munising.

