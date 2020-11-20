UPAWS locking up ‘celebrities’ for newest fundraiser

Advertisement

UPAWS newest fundraiser locking up 'celebrities' who need to raise money for 'bail'(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Concerns around COVID-19 have led to the cancellation of important fundraisers for groups like the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS). Now they’ve come up with an entirely new fundraiser.

They’ve call it the Home for the Holidays Kennel Lock-Up. Here’s how it works, local ‘celebrities’ were chosen to be locked up in the UPAWS kennels for the ‘crime’ of continued support of UPAWS. Even some of TV6′s personalities will be serving time along with doctor Tim Hunt, Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt and many more. They have to raise money for bail or you can donate money to increase their bail.

“It’s not only a chance to raise money that we depend on for our operations to help animals find forever homes it’s also bringing some awareness to what kennel life is like and the type of treatment and the the type of care our animals are provided when they’re with us,” said Amber Talo from UPAWS.

The actual lock-up day is Thursday December 10. UPAWS will have live stream camera set up on that day. You can find out more about the fundraiser and donate online by clicking here.

