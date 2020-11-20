The Salvation Army of Marquette County announces location for Christmas Toy Shop, additional details

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (Press Release) - The economic situation has led to more families facing financial hardship this Christmas season. To continue the tradition of a county-wide Christmas Toy Shop, The Salvation Army announces that the Toy Shop will again be held in the Westwood Mall in the vacated MC Sports area.

Parents will be able to select toys for their children on Dec. 17 and Dec. 18 by appointment, and will access the Toy Shop through the exterior doors. Face masks, hand sanitizers and social distancing will be in place with volunteer ‘elves’ assisting parents.

“We can’t express how grateful we are for the management of the Westwood Mall, and in particular Joe Ellis, Mall Manager, for working with us,” said Capt. Doug Winters. “Again this year they are making space available to us so that parents can give their kids a Merry Christmas”. This is the second year that the Westwood Mall has made space available for The Salvation Army Toy Shop.

Families in need are asked to register by Dec. 4, 2020 by contacting either of our offices. Registration can be done on-line, by mail, or in person.

We are also asking all families to prepare a wish list for each child at registration. If COVID restrictions continue, volunteers will select toys and they will be distributed by pick-up only on the same dates.

For families wishing a no-contact environment, ‘elves’ will select toys to be distributed on December 21.

New this year, families from Alger County will also be invited to the Toy Shop due to the continued efforts of John Sherman-Jones of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services who has run the Alger County Toy Shop for many years. Families from Alger County can call the Marquette office at 906-226-2241 to register. For the first time, parents can select toys for their kids at the Toy Shop in Marquette, or ‘elves’ will select toys to be distributed to families in Munising on December 19.

Supporters of the Toy Shop include direct donations to The Salvation Army, Cheer Club of The Mining Journal, and Toys for Tots of Marquette and Alger Counties. Additionally, as previously announced, Walmart has partnered with us for an Angel Tree program and “Register for Good” at Walmart.com which includes free delivery to The Salvation Army.

New this year is a blanket drive by BotEco which is collecting new blankets to be selected by families at the Toy Shop. Their drive ends November 22, and expects to deliver a hundred new blankets.

Last year 367 families and 741 kids received gifts from The Salvation Army through the Toy Shop and Adopt-a-Family programs. This year these numbers are expected to double due to the economic fallout of the pandemic. Family financial conditions are changing for many due to the most recent shutdowns.

Visit RescueChristmas.org to donate or learn more about how you can help The Salvation Army “Rescue Christmas” this year. Every donation provides help and hope to the most vulnerable, and all gifts stay within the local area in which they are given. If you need services or know of someone in need, please visit SalvationArmyUSA.org to find a location near you. The Salvation Army of Marquette County serves Marquette, Alger and eastern Baraga Counties.

